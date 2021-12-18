The Vikings played without wide receiver Adam Thielen against the Steelers in Week 14 and he didn’t practice this week, but the Vikings are leaving the door open for his return to action against the Bears on Monday night.

Thielen has been listed as questionable for the NFC North matchup. He is dealing with an ankle injury.

If he doesn’t go, Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn will be the lead wideouts for Minnesota.

The Vikings also listed cornerback Bashaud Breeland as questionable. He was not on the injury report and head coach Mike Zimmer said that his uncertain status is due to non-injury reasons.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) is off the injury report after missing the last two games.

Adam Thielen, Bashaud Breeland questionable for Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk