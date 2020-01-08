Adam Thielen added to Vikings injury report

Stefon Diggs didn’t practice on Wednesday and he wasn’t the only Vikings wide receiver on the injury report.

Adam Thielen was listed as a limited participant due to an ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice. He was not on the injury report at all on Tuesday.

Thielen missed time with a hamstring injury during the second half of the season, but returned in Week 15 and had a big game with seven catches for 129 yards in last weekend’s win over the Saints.

The only other change from Tuesday was defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) moving from out of practice to limited participation. Diggs (illness), cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) and safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) were out of practice.