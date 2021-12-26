The Vikings won’t have running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s home game against the Rams, but they will have wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen missed the last two games with a high-ankle sprain and he was listed as questionable for Week 16 when the Vikings issued their injury designations on Friday. Thielen avoided the inactive list on Sunday, however, and will be available on offense this weekend.

Thielen has 64 catches for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns in his 12 appearances for the Vikings this season. While the Vikings have not shied away from using Alexander Mattison when Cook’s been missing in the past, having Thielen and Justin Jefferson on hand is a plus for their offensive hopes on Sunday.

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is the only Vikings player on the inactive list Sunday. Quarterback Sean Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill joined Cook on the COVID reserve list Sunday.

Adam Thielen active for Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk