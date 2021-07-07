Adam Silver reflects on NBA season amid COVID pandemic
The NBA commissioner spoke prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals about the challenges the league faced completing the season outside of a bubble in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Paul scored 32 points and Devin Booker had 27 to lead the Suns to a 118-105 win over the Bucks in the series opener.
Malika Andrews will take over as ESPN's sideline reporter during the NBA Finals.
Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Adam Silver reacted to ESPN dealing with inner turmoil involving anchors Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.
Will Kelly Oubre come back to the Warriors. Here's what he had to say.
Chris Paul waited 16 years for his first NBA Finals game and seized the moment.
Andrew Wiggins is mentioned in every Warriors trade rumor. But would giving him up be the right move, especially after his recent great play for Team Canada?
Kelly Oubre Jr. opens up about Steve Kerr's comments regarding being a bench player if he returns to the Warriors.
Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett just hauled in $16 million for an 11,000-square-foot home that's still under construction in Malibu.
Tom Brady hit the most impressive shot of the day during "The Match" on Tuesday.
Klay Thompson challenged the world to a shooting contest with his left hand.
The 2021 offseason is upon us and so are decision dates for 26 players. Here is an evaluation of the situations of all these players and predictions on the outcome of their options.
The NBA commissioner addressed the reports of tension between the two reporters at one of the league’s top partners.
PHOENIX (AP) Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric won't return to Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night after suffering a right knee injury late in the first quarter. Saric is one the team's main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. Without him, Williams turned to Torrey Craig for more minutes in the first half and also used Frank Kaminsky, who hasn't played much in the postseason.
The fourth edition of The Match goes to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.
Look, I’m Australian and know almost nothing about the sport of baseball, but I know enough about it—and the human beings playing it—to know that this is not normal.
Check out all the details on Trevor Lawrence's new rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars
Will the Milwaukee Bucks end a 50-year drought or can Chris Paul lift the Phoenix Suns to the team’s first NBA title? Our writers predict the winner, key players and dark horses The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo handles the ball against the Suns’ Deandre Ayton during a Feburary game. Antetokounmpo’s fitness is a major question ahead of Tuesday’s opening game of the NBA finals between Milwaukee and Phoenix. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images What the Suns need to do to win Limit the Bucks
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made a birdie putt on No. 16 to win "The Match" for the NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau.