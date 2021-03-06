Adam Silver optimistic 2021-22 season will begin on time and with 'relatively full' arenas

NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes the league could be in for a more normal year next season. Silver expressed optimism over the 2021-22 NBA season Saturday, saying he expects it to begin on time and with "relatively full" arenas.

Silver made those comments while speaking at his annual All-Star press conference.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is hopeful there will be “relatively full” arenas by the start of next season — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) March 6, 2021

The 2019-20 NBA season was split into two parts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the league suspended play in March, it returned in the Orlando bubble in July. The season ended in September, three months later than the season normally ends.

The NBA didn't want to turn around and immediately begin the 2020-21 season, so it delayed its start until December. The league will split the season into two halves. The first has already been completed. The second half will begin after the All-Star break. The NBA Finals are set to end in July. That would be roughly a month later than usual, but that won't stop the NBA from resuming regular-season play in October for the 2021-22 season.

NBA will not mandate players get the COVID-19 vaccine

While multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across the United States, Silver said the NBA won't mandate players receive the vaccine.

Adam Silver said to this point there’s no plans to mandate players be vaccinated, nor is player vaccination necessary for fans to return to arenas in higher numbers — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) March 6, 2021

Silver also added that player vaccination won't have an impact on fans being allowed to return to arenas.

A few NBA teams have already opened up their stadiums to fans, but are only allowing limited attendance at the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. That could change as more people in the United States receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

