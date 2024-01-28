Adam Silver finalizing contract extension to remain NBA commissioner through end of decade, per report

Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.

The NBA commissioner is finalizing a contract extension to stay in his job through the end of the decade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finalizing a contract extension that’s expected to take him through the end of the decade, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jRYcYv4ZjQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2024

