Adam Silver 'in favor' of WNBA team in 'fantastic' Bay Area market

SAN FRANCISCO – Year after year, chatter around the Bay Area increases as local basketball fans express a desire aligned with that of Warriors CEO Joe Lacob.

A WNBA team.

And NBA commissioner Adam Silver hears it all, and is in favor of it, but in addressing the issue Tuesday was careful about treading on the territory of the WNBA commissioner.

“I'm definitely in favor of it, but I will defer to my colleague, Cathy Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA,” he said shortly before tipoff of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “She's talked about the desire to expand; at the same time, she's focused on having a strong economic model with the current 12 teams.”

The interest is clear, but the wait continues.

Though several groups have shown an interest in having a WNBA expansion team in the Bay Area, Lacob has pursued an WNBA expansion team for nearly a decade. His success with the Warriors – “they are obviously great operators,” Silver said – could give his group an edge.

“This is a fantastic basketball market and has historically been a great woman's basketball market,” Silver said.

The WNBA team closest to the Bay Area is the Los Angeles Sparks. The next closest team is the Las Vegas Aces, who operate under the ownership Mark Davis, who also owns the NFL Raiders.

Though the Bay Area never has had a WNBA team, the Sacramento Monarchs lasted 13 seasons, even winning a championship in 2005, but were dissolved in 2009. Attempts to relocate them to the Bay Area failed after no local owner stepped in.

That would not be the case should the WNBA decide to expand to the Bay Area in the near future.

“Once (Engelbert) feels that all the proper building blocks are in place with the existing 12 teams, no doubt she'll turn to expansion,” Silver said. “And I'm sure San Francisco will be on her list.”