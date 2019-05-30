Adam Silver confirms bizarre tale of LeBron James' agent lobbying against Luke Walton

One of the many bizarre tales that came out of Baxter Holmes’ Los Angeles Lakers exposé for ESPN involved LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul telling NBA commissioner Adam Silver he thought the team should have fired then-head coach Luke Walton.

The interaction reportedly happened at a lunch between Silver and James’ business partner Maverick Carter as Paul sat at a nearby table. Paul reportedly felt compelled to approach Silver and suggest that Tyronn Lue was a better fit for the job.

Report: Rich Paul approached Adam Silver about Luke Walton

From the report:

In November, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Maverick Carter, LeBron's longtime business partner, met for lunch. James' agent, Rich Paul, was seated at a nearby table, and at one point, approached Silver to complain about Walton, multiple sources familiar with the interaction told ESPN. Paul said he didn't believe Walton was the right coach for the Lakers. Silver shrugged off the remark and asked whom Paul thought would be the right coach. Paul suggested Tyronn Lue.

Yes, Rich Paul did interrupt an Adam Silver meal to tell him he didn't like Luke Walton as the Lakers coach. (Getty)

Why would Paul share these thoughts with Silver?

It’s a strange interaction. What would prompt Paul to tell Silver his thoughts? Did he think Silver cared? Did he think Silver could do anything about it if he did? Why was this a thing?

In case anyone doubted the report’s accuracy, Silver himself confirmed the story on an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday.

Silver confirms the story

Silver’s rendition of the story lines up pretty well with Holmes, with an added touch of Silver’s trademark diplomacy.

"He was in the same restaurant," Silver said. "There were two people sitting there. He sat down for a second, and I think he said something along the lines that 'Luke Walton is not the right guy to coach LeBron.'

Story continues

"My reaction was to shrug my shoulders and maybe say, 'Well, who do you think is the right guy to coach?' And he mentioned a name, and that was that. I think as commissioner, I don't want to shut people off who have a point of view."

As for Silver’s thoughts on why Paul confided this opinion with him, he didn’t have much more of a guess than the rest of us.

"I think he just wanted to say it out loud," Silver said. "I don't think he had any expectation that I would repeat that to anyone."

