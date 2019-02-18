Adam Silver cites Dirk Nowitzki 'painfully running up and down the court' for special All-Star nod

Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki said during this weekend’s All-Star festivities that he’s not sure he’s retiring after this season.

“I haven’t announced that this is going to be it,” Nowitzki said, per The Houston Chronicle. “I want to see how my body feels the last couple of weeks. If I get to see any improvement, if it’s still fun, and I guess we’re going to make that decision later.”

Adam Silver apparently didn’t get that memo.

Silver sees Dirk ‘painfully running up and down the court’

The NBA commissioner gave reporters a candid look into his thought process when asked about Nowitzki’s nod alongside Dwyane Wade a special selection for the All-Star Game.

“In the case of Dirk Nowitzki, I saw him painfully running up and down the court, and I think it was clear that this was going to be his last season,” Silver said. “And it just seemed like a wonderful opportunity to honor two greats.”

Ouch.

Silver’s perception of pain and Nowitzki’s experience of it are apparently at odds.

Dirk Nowitzki appears to be enjoying his NBA twilight despite Adam Silver’s concerns. (Getty)

Nowitzki starts ASG on fire

Nowitzki made an immediate impact on the All-Star Game Sunday when he came off the bench, hitting a pair of deep 3-pointers to end the first quarter.

Nowitzki’s earned right to retire on own terms

Nowitzki is in his 21st NBA season, an NBA record for a player with one team. With a league MVP, an NBA Finals MVP and numerous individual accolades, Nowitzki has nothing left to prove.

He’s given the Mavericks multiple hometown discounts over the years, and has earned the right to play as long as he wants.

But Silver is right. Even if it’s not painful for Nowitzki to play, it is somewhat painful to watch him as a shell of his transcendent self.

Will he keep playing?

But it sounds like he’s still enjoying himself.

“I’m getting old,” Nowitzki said. “This doesn’t get old. This is great to be here. Just enjoying the stage one more time. For sure my last, obviously, at an All-Star. So it’s been fun.”

