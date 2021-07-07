Adam Silver addresses Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor controversy at ESPN
The NBA commissioner addressed the reports of tension between the two reporters at one of the league’s top partners.
The NBA commissioner addressed the reports of tension between the two reporters at one of the league’s top partners.
Malika Andrews will take over as ESPN's sideline reporter during the NBA Finals.
On the day of the start of the NBA Finals, ESPN’s premiere daily NBA show was missing from the network’s schedule. Instead, according to the New York Post, viewers who tuned in on Tuesday found the two-man team of Jalen & Jacoby, who are usually The Jump‘s lead-in. A subsequent Jump schedule spot was filled […]
Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Adam Silver reacted to ESPN dealing with inner turmoil involving anchors Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.
Rachel Nichols opened her NBA show Monday saying she was "deeply, deeply sorry ... for disappointing those I hurt," including colleague Maria Taylor.
Drinkworks CEO Nathaniel Davis explains why he believes the ready to drink industry will continue growing in the post-pandemic economy.
Shortly before tip off of the first game of the 2021 NBA Finals, league commissioner addressed the turmoil at one of the league’s premiere TV partners, ESPN, surrounding hosts Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor. Asked by reporters about the controversy over Nichols leaked comments regarding ESPN and Taylor, Silver called the situation “disheartening.” “I think […]
Usain Bolt joins The Rush to talk about retirement, how long his records will stand and his new opponent on the track.
ESPN replaced Rachel Nichols as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following a report detailing critical comments she made about Black colleague Maria Taylor. The network announced Tuesday that Malika Andrews would handle that role for the series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Nichols, who is white, has been the sideline reporter for its top national games this season and for last year's NBA Finals.
Jared Quay previews betting odds for the Red Sox and Angels on Wednesday July 7.
Host says she is ‘deeply sorry’ for suggesting on leaked phone call that Black colleague was selected for NBA Finals coverage because network felt ‘pressure about crappy longtime record on diversity’
It already seemed unlikely Kelly Oubre Jr. would return to the Warriors next season. His latest remarks didn't help the cause.
The Charlotte Hornets could be a team that takes a risk on Ben Simmons in the trade market this summer, as suggested recently by Bleacher Report.
Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club. The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 07/06/2021
The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence
Jared Quay previews betting odds for the Athletics and Astros on Wednesday July 7.
Rachel Nichols can be heard on a leaked video that suggests fellow ESPN reporter Maria Taylor is advancing in the company in an attempt at diversity.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson sent a blast of energy through the program in announcing his return to U-M for one more season yesterday. Dickinson got an up-close look at Jones at the NBA G-League Elite Camp a few weeks ago, losing to his team in the first of two games. Jones, who has yet to arrive on campus, put up 15 points to lead his team to an upset win alongside former U-M wing Chaundee Brown.
Wimbledon draws in the celebs every year, and Sixers star Ben Simmons made a notable appearance Monday. By Adam Hermann
Billy Crystal tells USA TODAY about reviving Mike Wazowski for Disney+ series "Monsters at Work," and why "Monsters, Inc." still resonates at 20.