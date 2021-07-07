Adam Silver addresses Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor controversy at ESPN

TheWolverine.com

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson sent a blast of energy through the program in announcing his return to U-M for one more season yesterday. Dickinson got an up-close look at Jones at the NBA G-League Elite Camp a few weeks ago, losing to his team in the first of two games. Jones, who has yet to arrive on campus, put up 15 points to lead his team to an upset win alongside former U-M wing Chaundee Brown.