Adam Scott skeptical of PGA Tour's coronavirus Health and Safety Plan

A day after Lee Westwood said he likely won’t play the first few events of the PGA Tour’s renewed schedule, Adam Scott explained he plans to take a wait-and-see approach when golf resumes next month.

Scott told the Australian Associated Press that he will not play the first six events back, which begin June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and would likely restart his season in late July at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational before playing the PGA Championship.

Unlike Westwood, who said on Golf Central this week that quarantine restrictions for those traveling from outside the United States make playing the Tour at the moment unrealistic, Scott’s concerns center on the circuit’s Health and Safety Plan.

PGA Tour outlines Health and Safety Plan for events when play resumes

“They are being fairly thorough, but my initial reaction was I was surprised it wasn't tighter than it is,” Scott said. “What concerns me is dialogue that [the Tour] is hopeful of returning one- or two-hour test [results]. You'd want that in place before competing.”

Scott also said he has concerns with the circuit’s plan to only administer RT PCR Nasal Swab/Saliva tests to players, caddies and certain Tour and tournament officials but would only screen others on site at tournaments with questionnaires and thermal readings.

“An asymptomatic person could operate within a tournament,” he said. “If they're not showing symptoms, and I somehow picked it up inside the course, and I'm disqualified, I'm now self-isolating [in that city] for two weeks. I'd be annoyed if that happened.”