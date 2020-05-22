Adam Scott doesn’t think PGA Tour’s coronavirus plan is strong enough, won’t resume play right away

The PGA Tour is set to resume play next month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it does, however, Adam Scott doesn’t plan to be there.

In fact, it may be several months before the former top-ranked golfer rejoins the Tour.

Scott said he is extremely concerned that the PGA Tour’s plan to implement testing for the coronavirus isn’t strong enough.

“They are being fairly thorough, but my initial reaction was I was surprised it wasn’t tighter than it is,” Scott told the Australian Associated Press, via Golf Digest. “What concerns me is dialogue that [the Tour] is hopeful of returning one- or two-hour test [results]. You’d want that in place before competing.”

The PGA Tour will kick off its revised schedule on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. At least the first four events will be held without fans in attendance.

Among other things included in the plan, the Tour will offer a charter flight for players and caddies between events, health screenings, coronavirus testing — limited to just one test each week — one central hotel and more.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

If a player does test positive, however, he will be required to withdraw from the event and quarantine for two weeks immediately.

There were more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and nearly 95,000 deaths attributed to it. Texas had more than 53,000 cases alone, more than 16,000 of which were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — which will play host to the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Instead of rejoining the PGA Tour on June 11, Adam Scott is planning to wait. (AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

While other players on Tour seem comfortable with the restart plans — Rory McIlroy called the plan “robust” and will participate in the first several events back — Scott doesn’t think it’ll actually keep the coronavirus out of the golf world.

Story continues

So instead, the 39-year-old is now targeting the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at the end of July as his date to return to the Tour.

“The other is it seems an asymptomatic person could operate within the tournament,” Scott said, via Golf Digest. “If they’re not showing symptoms and I somehow picked it up inside the course and I’m disqualified I’m now self-isolating [in that city] for two weeks. I’d be annoyed if that happened. “I thought you’d start quite tight and loosen those protocols to normal if appropriate.”

More from Yahoo Sports: