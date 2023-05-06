Adam Scott hits 35-yard drive on Quail Hollow's 18th hole, still fires 67

Getty Images

Adam Scott ranks 45th on the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging 305.2 yards off the tee.

On Saturday, however, Scott hit a drive that traveled just 35 yards.

Let Scott explain: "Yeah, I tried to cut one off the creek, and I pulled it, and it hit the tree right off the tee and just dropped in front of the tee box. It's a long par 4 that way."

Scott still had 440 yards to the hole after his tee shot. His next shot traveled 310 yards but missed the fairway right. Scott had to navigate the tree line with his third shot, which didn't reach the green either, coming to rest just outside of 15 yards from the hole. And up-and-down bogey followed, as Scott made a 3-footer.

Despite the unfortunate finish, Scott shot 4-under 67 with six birdies to move into a share of third at 11 under, five shots back of leader Wyndham Clark.

Scott entered the week No. 133 in the FedExCup, and though he hasn't missed a cut in eight starts this year, he also owns just one top-30 finish in a full-field event, a T-12 at the Sony Open.

"I feel like last year I really worked hard to kind of climb myself back into a good spot, and this year has been slow to get going, calendar year-wise certainly," Scott said. "This is the best performance for three days of a tournament so far, so I'm looking for a really good back half of this season. It's been hard not to be frustrated because there isn't one thing that I can really put my finger on why I'm not getting better results.

"I play OK every week and OK kind of sucks on the PGA Tour, so I'm nowhere with anything. This business is all about results, so that's what I'm looking for tomorrow."