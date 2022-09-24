Adam Scott experiences a Presidents Cup first, with a shot at a winning record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Saturday was a Presidents Cup first in a career that began in 2003 for Adam Scott.

For the first time in 10 starts in the Presidents Cup, the Australian won twice in the same day at Quail Hollow Club and helped give the International team a glimmer of hope going into Sunday’s singles session.

Scott began his day with a comeback victory alongside Hideki Matsuyama over Cam Young and Collin Morikawa, 3 and 2. He then helped lift the International team to within four points of the U.S. side with an afternoon fourballs victory over Billy Horschel and Sam Burns, 1 up, teamed with Cam Davis.

Scott/Davis 'fed off energy' late in fourball match

“We were in a deep hole coming here on the bus this morning and all of the boys dug really deep,” Scott said. “We halved the morning session and we won the afternoon session, and the momentum, I think over the course of my career in this, there hasn't been many times I've felt momentum going our way. Today, we had the momentum. We certainly have it finishing this evening and it will be great if we could keep it rolling tomorrow.”

Scott will play Patrick Cantlay in Sunday’s fourth singles match and can post a winning record in the Presidents Cup for the first time since 2005, when he went 3-1-1, with a victory.