Adam Schenk latest victim of new caddie rule, penalized at The Honda Classic

Adam Schenk was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Saturday morning at The Honda Classic. He's the latest player on Tour to fall victim to the controversial new rule. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk was pulled aside by a rules official about 40 minutes before he was set to kick off his third round at The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday morning.

He was being assessed a two-stroke penalty.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Schenk and his caddie, Mark Carens, had unknowingly violated Rule 10.2b (4), one of several new additions to the Rules of Golf implemented this season. The rule states that “the player’s caddie must not deliberately stand … (in) the line of play behind the ball for any reason” once a player starts taking his stance.

While on the par-3 17th on Friday in Round 2 at PGA National, Carens was crouched behind Schenk before a bunker shot. Because Carens was still behind him once he took his stance, Schenk was assessed a two-stroke penalty — moving his bogey to a triple-bogey and his overall round to a 71.

“I was upset,” Schenk told GolfWeek. “I felt like I was polite. But I was just asking questions and after a couple of questions I was just like, ‘I’m gonna get a two-shot penalty so I might as well just go warm up.’”

Schenk is the latest player on Tour to fall victim to the new rule. Haotong Li was assessed a two-stroke penalty for the same violation in January at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which cost him a top-10 finish and nearly $100,000. Denny McCarthy was also assessed the same penalty last month at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, though that penalty was later rescinded.

Schenk’s penalty wasn’t reversed because he didn’t take “any action subsequently that would absolve him of penalty, for example backing out of his stance” after initally addressing the ball, the Tour said in a statement.

The shot in question was after his ball was buried in the bunker.

Story continues

“If I hit it long on the green, it was probably going to roll off in the water,” Schenk told GolfWeek. “So we were just talking about chunking it in front of us or leaving it in the rough or the bunker.”

“The intention was never to line me up. You could see that, it was a fried egg on the side of the bunker.”

Totally the wrong call.



Adam Schenk’s caddie, @sugegolf1, squatted there, not for alignment, but to see if he’d hit the lip on his backswing. @FrankNobiloGC said: Schenk didn’t change his stance, but he did. See the foot shuffle.



A bunker stance is never your aim anyway. pic.twitter.com/cH0fVN0TtX — Hogan's Book Lied (@HogansBookLied) March 2, 2019

Schenk said he didn’t even know where Carens was standing, but that he was short on available space anyway.

“I didn’t even think I was behind him,” Carens told the PGA Tour. “When he was about to hit, then I got out of the way. There was no intent of lining him up or anything like that.”

Many rule changes have drawn harsh criticism from players in the few months since they have been implemented. Justin Thomas made it clear he didn’t approve of the penalty on Schenk, too.

“The rule changes are what they are,” Schenk told the PGA Tour. “They’re fine. Everybody has got to play by them, and I just unfortunately didn’t. But like I said, the intention was never to cheat.”

Schenk is currently tied for sixth at four-under after three rounds at The Honda Classic. Had the penalty not been assessed, he would be entering the final round one back from Tour rookie Wyndham Clark, who leads the field at 7-under after firing a 67 on Saturday.

56-year-old Hall of Famer Vijay Singh trails Clark by just one shot entering the final round. A win for Singh would make him the oldest winner in Tour history, and mark his first win on Tour since 2008.

More from Yahoo Sports: