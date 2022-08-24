Adam Schein: ‘Pathetic’ Seahawks QB situation is where hope goes to die

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Some Seahawks fans are not thrilled by this video clip that’s making the rounds. Watch Adam Schein at CBS Sports call this 2022 team a disaster and rip their “pathetic” quarterback competition.

That’s some high quality rage farming.

Anyway, Seattle fans wouldn’t be upset if they weren’t at least a little bit afraid that he’s right.

From our perspective, it’s not as bad as all that. While the Seahawks may not have a true No. 1 on the roster they do have two strong backups in Geno Smith and Drew Lock. That should at least keep this team’s basement from bottoming out.

On paper, this team looks more like a 6-11 or 7-10 record kind of group than a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft next year type.

