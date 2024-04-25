Adam Schefter: Vikings most ‘desperate’ to trade up with Patriots

Everyone knows that the Minnesota Vikings are in the market for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. They will most likely have to trade up with someone to get one from this class. Because of that, the team is most likely to have a team take advantage of their desperation.

While talking on the Rich Eisen show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter hinted at this. The ESPN insider told Eisen, “Minnesota is more desperate to get up (to pick No. 3). Minnesota has more ammunition to get up there. The Giants are more in striking range of getting up there… what in the end is more valuable? The more desperate team with ammunition or the team at six.”

The longer it takes for the Vikings to trade up the harder it is going to be for the team to retain meaningful picks on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft and the 2025 NFL Draft. The projections have the team including their 2025 first-round pick more often than not.

For Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, this draft is already going to be critical; his mortgaging the future will only cement his future to any quarterback they draft this year.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire