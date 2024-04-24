Adam Schefter: Vikings and Giants ‘most interested’ in trading up

The NFL draft is tomorrow, and we could see a whole lot of drama at the top. It’s no secret that the Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback, and conventional wisdom says they’re looking to move up to get one. The problem? They’re far from the only team that needs a QB, and they may not be the only ones looking to move up, either.

According to Adam Schefter in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, the Vikings could be competing with the New York Giants to trade up for their quarterback. McAfee asked Schefter about the New England Patriots’ position at three, and Schefter mentioned that the Vikings and Giants have been the two most active in trade talks with New England.

"The two teams that have expressed the most interest in moving up have been the Vikings & Giants.. The most likely scenario is that the Commanders stay at number two & take Jayden Daniels" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EfbyAIpk51 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2024

Unlike the Giants, the Vikings have not one, but two, first round picks they can package together in an effort to move up. On the other hand, the Giants currently have the number six overall pick in the draft, which could be appealing for the Patriots if they think they can move down a few spots and still get a quarterback — perhaps former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that New England certainly has a need at the position of their own. The Patriots traded former starting quarterback Mac Jones in the offseason and, though they are reportedly listening to offers, may not be able to be convinced to move off that spot.

If Minnesota is going to move up into the top 3 in an effort to land former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, they’re certainly fighting an uphill battle. One that may prove to be impossible to overcome. We’ll find out tomorrow night!

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire