Adam Schefter: Veteran WR Zay Jones to visit Chiefs on Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs might not be done adding talented receivers to their roster in the offseason as they look toward their 2024 Super Bowl defense campaign.

On Wednesday night NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that veteran wideout Zay Jones would be visiting the Chiefs as a free agent, potentially indicating Kansas City’s desire to bring in an experienced pass-catcher.

While the Chiefs were just one of the teams on Jones’ shortlist, the former second-round pick would be a natural fit with Patrick Mahomes as part of Kansas City’s offense and could help Andy Reid ease the burden of being without Rashee Rice early in the 2024 season.

Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones is scheduled to visit Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs, per league sources. After Jacksonville released him last week, Jones has visited the Titans, Cardinals and Cowboys – with the Chiefs on deck. pic.twitter.com/thxVqQOvL8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2024

No news of an imminent signing has been reported since Schefter’s initial tweet about the visit, but Chiefs fans should stay tuned for news as Jones’ visit to Kansas City plays out.

Jones could become one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets next season if he elects to join the Chiefs.

