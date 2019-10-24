Adam Schefter triples down on Tom Brady speculation, implies he will leave Patriots after 2019

Tom Brady is not immortal — at least, as far as we know.

Eventually, his career in the NFL must come to an end, as they all do. On Wednesday, Brady himself finally admitted that he has no idea what his future holds after previously stating he planned to play until he's 45.

Now 42, the longtime Patriots quarterback is playing under a new contract that grants him free agency after 2019. His family's Massachusetts home is up for sale, as is the home of his trainer, Alex Guerrero. All of those factors, according to ESPN's senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, point to Brady departing from New England — or the NFL as a whole — upon the culmination of this season.

"If he's selling his home and his trainer is selling his home and he's voiding his contract, what does that tell you?" Schefter said on the set of "Monday Night Football" ahead of New England's 33-0 victory over the New York Jets.

Schefter later made similar comments on his podcast, saying that he believes 2019 is "shaping up" to be Brady's "last year in New England."

He then tripled down on that stance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday morning, stating that the six-time Super Bowl champion has three options after this year — and that staying in New England appears to be "the least likely."





"He's either staying in New England, he's retiring or he's going to play somewhere else. ... Staying in New England to me, would seem like the least likely option of the three."@AdamSchefter just blew Greeny's mind about Tom Brady 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MOf211UaC6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 24, 2019

Brady has never ruled out the possibility of playing elsewhere in the NFL. He has, however, remained with team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick in New England for two decades now and has seen more success than any other player in league history. His Patriots are currently 7-0 on the season and could be headed for a fourth-straight Super Bowl, which would mark a record tenth appearance in the big game for Brady.

But father time is surely catching up to the quarterback. Even if his departure from the Patriots or the league doesn't come this year, it's surely not too far away.