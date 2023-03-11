Adam Schefter: There's a chance Jalen Carter falls to Bears at No. 9

1
Ryan Taylor
·3 min read

Schefter: There's a chance Jalen Carter falls to Bears at No. 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amid charges of racing and reckless driving applied to Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, some believe his stock in the draft will slightly drop in part because of his criminal issues and immaturity.

Originally projected to be a top-5 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, NFL expert Adam Schefter believes teams are willing to pass on Carter. He says the Bears have a "real chance" of drafting him at the No. 9 position.

"I think there's a real chance he's gonna be there for them," Schefter said of Carter on ESPN 1000 with Peggy & Dionne. "And they're gonna have to do the work on him and spend some time. And I know they'll be at his pro day, watching him closely, meeting with him. And once they do that they can decide what they want to do."

A warrant for Carter's arrest was released during the beginning days of this offseason's NFL combine at the beginning of March. Carter traveled back to Georgia from Indianapolis, paid bail for his charges and returned to the combine to complete his physical evaluations.

Carter released a statement later on that Wednesday with the confidence he would be exonerated of the charges:

“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens, Georgia police department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing,” Carter said in the statement. “Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023. It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

MORE: Arrest warrant issued for Jalen Carter

Carter's flashes of immaturity would not fit with Ryan Poles' and Matt Eberflus' constant preaching of finding players who have a passion for the game. The Bears' tandem constantly reiterates the organization looks for people with a passionate drive for the game of football.

Not saying Carter doesn't have that, but his run-ins with the law point to immaturity and a lack of focus. Carter also handled his situation poorly, fleeing the scene of the crime and then returning, only to mislead the police about his whereabouts from a crash that happened as a result of his racing.

Certainly, it's not a situation NFL teams can look past. But considering Carter's talent and value for NFL teams, it would be difficult for the Bears to turn him down if he's available at the No. 9 pick. He's believed to be the best defensive prospect in the upcoming draft.

Schefter believes Carter will be available for the Bears to take with the No. 9 pick. And surely, Poles' and Eberflus' core, team values will be tested.

"He'll be a guy that's in consideration for that No. 9 spot and it wouldn't surprise me if he were there," Schefter said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Recommended Stories

  • Frank Reich: We have a little over a month to confirm which is the right QB for us

    Frank Reich had Andrew Luck as his quarterback in his first season as a head coach in 2018. Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, earned Pro Bowl honors and led the Colts to a 10-6 record in his final season. Luck had a surprise retirement just before the 2019 season. Reich now holds [more]

  • Kvaratskhelia magic moves champions-elect Napoli 18 points clear

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped move Napoli another step closer to a first Serie A title in more than three decades with a wonder goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atalanta to push his team 18 points clear.Lazio can cut the yawning gap between Napoli and the rest to 17 if they win at Bologna in Saturday's late match and take second spot. 

  • Everyone waits for Aaron Rodgers

    Packers (for not much longer, apparently) quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be the center of the NFL universe. And the rest of the universe is waiting for him to make up his mind. Earlier today, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that all details regarding a potential trade from Rodgers to the Jets have been worked [more]

  • NFL draft: Biggest pros and cons of Panthers-Bears blockbuster trade

    It appears that in addressing the team's QB question, general manager Scott Fitterer gave up a lot, but at least a solution is in sight after four years of ambiguity and stop-gap choices.

  • Ranking the top five MLB catchers for 2023

    J.T. Realmuto still holds the title of best catcher in MLB, but one of the brightest young talents in the sport is challenging him for the No. 1 spot. Here are the top five catchers in baseball ahead of the 2023 season.

  • Deal between Packers-Jets for Aaron Rodgers 'essentially done'

    A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.

  • Latest buzz on Jets trade target Aaron Rodgers: Sides have worked out what needs to be worked out for potential trade

    The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...

  • Friday was not a good day for Lamar Jackson

    As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]

  • Cowboys not one of 12 teams at Odell Beckham’s workout

    Twelve teams attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona on Friday, and the Cowboys weren’t one of them. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout. He later added that the Jets also were present. The free agent [more]

  • NFL cuts tracker: Which players will be looking for new teams?

    As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.

  • Packers president delivers cryptic quote on Aaron Rodgers' future

    From the looks of Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy's interviews with the media on Friday, all signs point to a breakup between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

  • Vikings reportedly decline Pro Bowl LB Za'Darius Smith's request for release, but he says goodbye anyway

    The Vikings star reportedly wants out.

  • D.J. Moore vital to Bears' fleecing of Panthers for several reasons

    D.J. Moore is the crown jewel of an NFL heist that could go down as an all-time fleecing. His inclusion was vital for more ways than one.

  • List of Chicago Bears' picks in 2023 NFL Draft

    Here is a full list of the Chicago Bears' picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

  • 2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

    The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical [more]

  • Patriots release Jake Bailey less than year after extending him

    The New England Patriots released Jake Bailey less than a year after making him of the NFL's highest-paid punters.

  • Kyle Larson claims Phoenix pole for Cup Series race

    Kyle Larson won the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in Saturday’s qualifying session. Larson wheeled his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a pole speed of 130.237 mph, besting Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin for the top spot on the starting grid by just 0.065 seconds. RELATED: […]

  • 2023 NCAA tournament bracket predictions

    2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions

  • Bud Grant dies at 95

    Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant, who led the Vikings to four Super Bowl, has died. He was 95. Born May 20, 1927 in Superior Wisconsin, Harry Peter Grant Jr. played in the NBA, the NFL, and the CFL. He was the oldest living NBA champion, a member of the 1950 Minneapolis Lakers. Grant [more]

  • Rams officially release Leonard Floyd, seven others

    The Rams made outside linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s release official. They announced they released Floyd on Friday along with seven others. The team also waived tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, receiver J.J. Koski, tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Jaquarii Roberson, receiver Jerreth Sterns and defensive end Brayden Thomas. Floyd, 30, spent three seasons [more]