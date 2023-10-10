Adam Schefter ‘would be shocked’ if the Browns didn’t start Deshaun Watson vs. 49ers

The bye week is in the rearview as the Cleveland Browns prepare to face one of the league’s best teams the San Francisco 49ers. Just like before the bye, quarterback Deshaun Watson was not outside practicing with the team on Monday although some said he did work inside.

However, working inside could mean different things, but is still not a promising thing to hear. If Watson was not able to get healthy with two weeks off, there is a growing chance that this injury is more significant than we were originally led to believe.

While appearing on the Pat McAfee show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that he expects to see Watson play on Sunday. Schefter said he believes that he will bounce back and be back out there to take on the 49ers. There is growing concern in Cleveland in regards to the quarterback, and if he doesn’t get back on the field soon the noise will only get louder.

