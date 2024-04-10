Adam Schefter says signs still point to Jayden Daniels going to the Commanders

Last week, Adam Schefter of ESPN said he believed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels would be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Washington Commanders. The preeminent NFL insider didn’t report Daniels was going to Washington, but his wording was interesting.

Schefter said he and others were discouraged from spoiling the picks ahead of time, but signs pointed to Daniels heading to Washington. Again, it was not a report, just a hunch.

Schefter doesn’t often put his name on something that doesn’t end up being true. Remember in January when everyone else assumed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would be Washington’s next head coach? But it was Schefter who threw cold water on that notion.

Sure enough, Schefter was right.

On the latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Schefter doubled down on Daniels and the Commanders.

“I will stand behind that,” Schefter said. “The signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels going number 2 to Washington.”

Schefter said nothing had changed his mind regarding Daniels to the Commanders.

While we should often take what Schefter says to the bank, he’s not always right. Remember in 2021 when the San Francisco 49ers moved up to No. 3 in the draft to select a quarterback? Everyone thought it would be Mac Jones —including Schefter.

Snippet of audio from the DiPietro, Canty & Rothenberg show this morning Adam confidently proclaims Mac will be the pick, then details the 49ers plans pic.twitter.com/zRNUaCLak4 — Anthony Amico (@amicsta) April 6, 2021

It ended up being Trey Lance.

What do these two situations have in common? Current Washington GM Adam Peters was San Francisco’s assistant GM in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire