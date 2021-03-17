Adam Schefter says a Russell Wilson trade isn't dead, reigniting conspiracy theories originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the Seattle Bears. Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the Chicago Bears?

After weeks of speculation surrounding the dejected QB, Russell Wilson trade rumors appeared dead after the Chicago Bears, who appeared to be the most probable trade destination, signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10M deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news.

Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time.



The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

So, Russell Wilson trade rumors are dead, right?

Well, not so fast.

On ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday, Adam Schefter said he’s not closing the book on a potential Wilson trade.

Schefter: "I don't think it's done, no. I don't think I'm ready to say Russell Wilson is a Seahawk, will be a Seahawk."



Feels like none of these QB trades will happen until after the top QB Pro Day's. https://t.co/1nRig301Ep — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 17, 2021

“I don’t think I’m ready to say, ‘Russell Wilson is a Seahawk, will be a Seahawk,’ Schefter said. "I just know how this league operates. They are inclined today not to move him, but I want to see the draft come and go before I’m ready to say that Russell Wilson will be a Seahawk this year.”

If Schefter doesn’t think this a done deal then why did the Bears go out and grab Andy Dalton on Tuesday? He believes it all came down to timing.

“If you’re moving on from Russell Wilson, you better feel good about the guy you’re replacing him with,” Schefter said. “I don’t think the Seahawks, or many teams, are comfortable entirely, yet, with the quarterbacks in the draft. They love them, they’re excited about them. But are you ready to move on from a quarterback who will one day be in the Hall of Fame for quarterbacks that you’re still doing work on? The Seahawks weren’t at this time.

“They might be right before the draft. Not today. The Bears didn’t want to wait, and they felt like the right move was to get Andy Dalton while they could. There were other teams pursuing him as well, so the Bears locked him up with a one-year, $10 million deal. They basically moved on.”

Great.

So, now the door is open, and the conspiracy theorists have daylight.

The can has been kicked down the road a little bit and this story won't die.

“Remember this: the Seahawks really liked Andy Dalton when he was coming out of the draft. So if the Seahawks ever come around and change their line of thinking, maybe Andy Dalton can be a chip in that trade.”

Please stop...

Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks... Russ....