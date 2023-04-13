Adam Schefter says QB Bryce Young visiting Texans is a “waste of time”

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have made their decision about which quarterback they are drafting No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. And he believes that the decision is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

This is why Schefter says it is a “waste of time” for Young to meet with the Houston Texans for a pre-draft visit. Young has been among the top prospects in this draft for the entire pre-draft process. But as a quarterback he does have some competition. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has been right there with Young throughout the offseason and even Florida’s Anthony Richardson has made a late push.

Young is a tremendous prospect but not without his flaws. In fact, each of these top quarterbacks is rather unique in their skill sets and isn’t a perfect fit for every team. One of Young’s biggest downsides is his lack of size. But according to Schefter, the Panthers are ok with that and Young should just save his travel time.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire