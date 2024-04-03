Adam Schefter says free agency has helped take pressure off Jets in draft

The Jets, unsurprisingly, have been aggressive in free agency and have tried to patch as many holes as possible for this win-now mode in 2024. The Jets filled all three open spots on the offensive line by signing former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith and former Ravens guard John Simpson as well as trading for Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses.

The Jets also essentially swapped Bryce Huff for Haason Reddick after losing the former to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency before trading for the latter just last week. Not to mention, the Jets found a new No. 2 wide receiver in former Charger Mike Williams. The Jets are once again all in for this season, knowing major changes are coming if things don’t work out.

Because of all these moves, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the pressure is off the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas when it comes to the draft. Schefter spoke with Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg about his thoughts on the Jets’ free agency and why the Jets now have options when the first round of the draft rolls around on April 25.

“That’s the great part about it,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said at the NFL League Meetings last week in Orlando, via the Jets’ official website. “They addressed so many needs that they don’t have to come away with anything. I don’t mind the idea if there’s a guy like [Michigan QB] J.J. McCarthy still sitting there, if Minnesota or Denver or Las Vegas wants to come up to the Jets spot and the Jets get extra picks, there’s nothing wrong with that. They have options. … They’ve taken the pressure off them with what they’ve done during free agency.”

Before free agency, almost every mock draft had the Jets taking an offensive tackle because it felt like it was a lock the Jets had to address the position in the draft. Then they landed Smith and Moses, so now a tackle doesn’t have to be forced. The Jets absolutely could still take a tackle with the 10th pick, but now the door is open for a wide receiver such as Washington’s Rome Odunze or a tight end like Georgia’s Brock Bowers.

Even a trade, one way or the other, is now not out of the realm of possibility. The Jets do have some flexibility now following their free agency spree and rebuilding the offensive line. Remember, the Jets currently do not have a pick in the second round thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade. Perhaps they look to trade down to get a pick back in that spot. On the other hand, if the board falls a certain way, an aggressive trade up (Marvin Harrison Jr?) also has to be considered. All options are on the table.

There’s always pressure on a team, especially one in the position the Jets are in. But they’ve made themselves an interesting team to watch later this month in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire