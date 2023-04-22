Adam Schefter says Day 2 of draft is ‘soft deadline’ for Rodgers trade

It’s been over a month since Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee and the world that his intention was to play for the New York Jets. It still hasn’t happened but it may happen soon, or at least almost should happen soon in the mind of ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and discussed the ongoing trade talks between the Jets and Green Bay Packers. He went on to say that be believes Day 2 of the draft, which would be this coming Friday, could be considered a “soft deadline.”

“The line of demarcation, the soft deadline, is next Friday night, picks 42 and 43,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on SportsCenter Thursday, via Bleacher Report. “Because if picks 42 and 43 come and go without Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, then the wait for him to become a Jet could go on for an awful long time.”

The Packers would perhaps more want this done before the draft because they would certainly want at least a pick in this year’s draft, whether it’s No. 13 or one of the Jets’ two second-round picks, Nos. 42 and 43. The Jets certainly wouldn’t mind keeping all three of their current picks in the top 50, but talks could get a little more complicated if they last past the draft. They also would want to get Rodgers into the building as soon as possible to start getting him around his new teammates and start really working on the 2023 season.

The hangup also circles around draft pick compensation for 2024 where the Jets want to tie conditions around a pick in the event Rodgers doesn’t play in 2024.

The hope is that we’re reaching the finish line on this deal and end the weeks of uncertainty and the Jets can finally feel good about their starting quarterback and start making a big run.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire