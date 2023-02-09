Adam Schefter says Bears will get ‘unbelievable offers’ for 2023’s No. 1 pick

How badly do the Carolina Panthers want themselves a franchise quarterback? We may eventually find out.

On Wednesday, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter was featured on ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy, where he brought up the possible bounty for the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 1 overall pick. And he believes the Chicago Bears, who currently own that coveted selection, will get plenty of interest leading up to April.

“I can just tell you right now, that the Bears are going to have the opportunity to listen to some unbelievable offers for the No. 1 pick,” he said. “And they’re gonna have the chance to parlay that one pick—that came as a benefit from the Houston Texans, playing a game that they never should have won—into a bevy of future picks that can set up that franchise for years to come.”

With their longstanding need for a long-term answer under center and a general manager who’s “in on every deal,” the Panthers may be one of the teams making some of those “unbelievable” offers. After all, they might not be able to grab any of the class’ top four quarterback prospects if they remain in the ninth overall position.

If they choose to pursue such a jump, ammunition wouldn’t be much of an issue considering they do have first and second-round picks for the next three drafts. But Scott Fitterer and owner David Tepper will have to believe there’s a passer worth investing multiple years of top-end selections into.

