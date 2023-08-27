Adam Schefter says the Bears aren’t in on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

It’s been an interesting week of rumors regarding the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but it might be time to put those to rest. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Joined ESPN 1000’s Peggy Kusinski and Dionne Miller on Sunday from the ESPN Chicago Football Fest at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana to discuss the latest happenings around the league, and Taylor’s trade request came up.

Earlier in the week, it was reported the Bears had expressed interest in Taylor, though no offer was officially made. Schefter made sure to squash any interest when talking with Kusinski and Miller. “They’re not in on Jonathan Taylor,” Schefter said multiple times. He also expressed doubt that a trade of any kind involving Taylor would happen but made it crystal clear that it won’t involve the Bears. “All I can tell you is the Bears won’t be trading for Jonathan Taylor.”

The Colts running back was given permission to seek a trade last week and many have insinuated the Bears would be a logical landing spot. Chicago has a bevy of draft picks over the next couple years that could be used in a deal and have plenty of cap space to absorb a new contract, which Taylor wants. According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Colts are looking for a first-round pick or a package comparable to one in return for Taylor.

There’s also the connection between the front offices. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles both have relationships with Colts general manager Chris Ballard. Eberflus was the Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 under Ballard, while Poles worked with him during their days with the Kansas City Chiefs in the early 2010s. On paper, one can connect the dots to a possible trade but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

The Bears appear set to go into the season with their running back room consisting of Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, and Roschon Johnson. The Colts, meanwhile, need to figure out what to do with Taylor as the regular season draws closer and closer. The team imposed a deadline of Tuesday for a trade to get done involving the 2021 rushing leader.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire