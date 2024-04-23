Adam Schefter: Multi-game suspension likely for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice is facing criminal charges after his involvement in a multi-car accident in Dallas, Texas.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL is likely to make a decision on punishment for the 23-year-old receiver at some point before the 2024 season kicks off. Schefter revealed how the league may choose to handle Rice’s situation in an article that was recently posted by ESPN.

“He [Rice] is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury,” Schefter wrote. “He turned himself in to police last week at the regional jail in DeSoto, Texas, before being released on bond. On top of the legal issues and lawsuits he is facing, Rice is expected to be disciplined by the NFL, resulting in at least a multi-game suspension.”

Rice, who established himself as the top wideout in Kansas City’s offense last season, would be sorely missed if the league decides that he must serve a suspension before seeing action for the Chiefs in the 2024 regular season.

