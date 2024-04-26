Adam Schefter: Minnesota Vikings attempted to trade for Justin Herbert

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported during the 2024 NFL Draft that the Minnesota Vikings did their best to fix their quarterback problem. Not just by drafting one but by reaching out to the Los Angeles Chargers about their franchise passer.

Yes, the Minnesota Vikings contacted the Chargers about acquiring Justin Herbert.

The Patriots joined the Vikings in their inquiry but the Chargers and their new regime stood their ground. They extended Justin Herbert last year, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Not only did they decide not to trade him, but they also decided to give him a third first-round pick for the offensive line.

The Chargers drafted Joe Alt out of Notre Dame, the Patriots selected Drake Maye to be their quarterback, and as things stand the Minnesota Vikings are left looking for a franchise leader.

The Vikings still hold the 11th and 23rd overall picks at the time of this posts publishing.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire