Adam Schefter: Justin Jefferson on pace to be ‘highest-paid non-QB in NFL history’

The wide receiver market has expanded to something not many people could have expected. Justin Jefferson is the next to benefit from it. When we say benefit from it, we mean it to the max regarding a financial situation because he is likely to reset the market entirely.

Adam Schefter of ESPN believes that Jefferson will reset the market for wide receivers and become “the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.”

In a segment on Sportcenter, the ESPN insider stated he not only “believes” a deal gets done, but it will have major financial implications.

“It is expected to make Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. So it will be a landmark type of a deal, and I think some of the other WRs are waiting to see where the Justin Jefferson deal comes in before they do a deal because they know the size and scope of this deal that the two sides have been working on throughout the course of the offseason.”

The thoughts on the current situation between the Vikings and Jefferson are all over the place. Most people, myself included, believe the deal gets done and both parties live happily ever after. On the flip side, some believe if it drags out to training camo, we may face a serious problem.

Both sides can be right, but the Vikings, at this point, need to make this deal a thing; they will have to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback, and doing it sooner rather than later is the ideal move.

