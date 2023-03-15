Adam Schefter hilariously tweeted Aaron Rodgers’ text telling him to ‘lose my number’

Aaron Rodgers finally shed some light on his situation with the Green Bay Packers during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, making it clear that he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023. He sounds done with the Packers and is just waiting for a trade to go through, blaming Green Bay for the holdup.

Rodgers also addressed other rumors that have been floating around, calling some true and others “ridiculous” – including an ESPN report that he gave the Jets a wishlist of players he wants in New York.

ESPN’s own Adam Schefter, the diligent reporter that he is, tried to get some intel from Rodgers after obtaining his number, but he got shut down immediately – and harshly.

Rodgers told McAfee that he replied to Schefter’s text by telling him, “lose my number.” Schefter showed proof of Rodgers’ response by tweeting a screenshot of his text with the Packers quarterback.

“Lose my number. Good try tho,” Rodgers wrote.

Hats off to Schefter for poking fun at himself for getting denied by Rodgers. It was one of his finer tweets.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire