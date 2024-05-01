Adam Schefter gives his take on why Spencer Rattler fell in 2024 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma and USC quarterback Spencer Rattler turned his career around in an impressive way while at South Carolina, even if the numbers and record didn’t reflect it due to circumstances beyond his control.

After all, there is a reason why he was named the Senior Bowl MVP, far and away having the best quarterback showing of the event alongside other highly touted prospects like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

But he slid all the way to the fifth round, ultimately selected by the New Orleans Saints, where he’ll compete with the likes for former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

Several theories have emerged as to just why Rattler fell so far, with many of them relating to the fact he didn’t give the best impression in a reality television show he appeared on during his high school football career.

But NFL insider Adam Schefter has a different take on things.

“You know what I think it was with Spencer Rattler more than anything else? The two teams that liked him most – in my mind based on people I talked to – were the most were the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons,” Schefter said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee show.

"The two teams that liked Spencer Rattler the most were the Broncos and Falcons.. Those two options closed up immediately which left him sitting on the board longer than people thought he would" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qVXZabmgkY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2024

“His two best options closed up immediately, which left him sitting on the board longer than a lot of people think. I think that had as much to do with it as anything else.”

This is interesting to ponder, though there’s still debate as to if that alone would cause Rattler to fall as far as he did. Regardless, it will be interesting to watch how his NFL career kicks off in the Big Easy.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire