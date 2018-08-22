Adam Schefter gives pessimistic outlook for Carson Wentz

Everyone has taken their guess on when Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz will return from knee surgery.

As a guest on 97.5 The Fanatic's morning show on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave his informed opinion on when he thinks Wentz will play his first regular-season game in 2018.

Eagles fans won't be thrilled.

"Last week, (morning show hosts) Anthony (Gargano) and Bob (Cooney) were saying they were skeptical that Carson would be able to go in the opener and I've come around to their side of thinking," Schefter said.

Opening night is on Sept. 6 vs. the Falcons, which will be less than nine months removed from Wentz's injury. Every athlete is different, but typically it takes 12 to 18 months before a player is 100 percent recovered from ACL surgery - unless you're Adrian Peterson, of course.

Some have suggested that Wentz should sit Week 1 to avoid Atlanta's fast and athletic front. He'd also get 10 extra days before Week 2 in Tampa vs. the Bucs.

Schefter mentions that Wentz's return will be solely based on his health and not about opponents - especially considering the team's medical staff is brand new this season.

"There aren't too many defenses I'd be worried," Schefter said. "Either he's medically ready and clear or he's not. And if he's not, you can't put him out there. And if he is, I don't worry about who the opponent is or how fast or tough they are defensively."

The good news is Schefter thinks Wentz will be back before the Eagles' bye in Week 10. A more realistic goal, per Schefter, is the Eagles' Week 3 matchup at home against the Colts.

Schefter's point that Wentz's overall health is the only concern is the right take. It's important for the Eagles (and Wentz himself) to not hurry Wentz back, regardless of opponent or the team's current standing. This team won a Super Bowl without him last season but could have a chance to win several more with a healthy Wentz over the next decade or so.

Up to this point, Wentz has deferred to the medical staff. He still has a pretty big hurdle in front of him, needing to be cleared for contact in Week 1.

"I want to be out there every day," Wentz said. "I want to be a full participant in every single thing. But that wasn't totally my call and you just have to be smart in those situations. It was tough, but yeah, getting out there in the full-team drills, I definitely enjoyed it."

So whether it's Week 1 or Week 10, let's trust the Eagles' medical staff with the team's franchise signal-caller.

