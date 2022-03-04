Adam Schefter details different view of Jim Harbaugh and Vikings talks

The Minnesota Vikings got their guy in head coach Kevin O’Connell, but there was a point where it seemed like Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh would skip to the front of the line of candidates.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on #92Noon with Paul Allen on Thursday and talked about a phone conversation he had with Harbaugh the night of his interview with the Vikings.

“It was a nine-hour meeting,” said Schefter. “And I know there are all of these reports that they didn’t make an offer. I don’t know if it was like that or not like that. I think they talked about what it would look like and what it would take and what it would be. So maybe there’s not an offer that was made or wasn’t made or whatever.

“But there were serious talks for nine hours, and I think both determined it wasn’t—I spoke with him that night. And he was very complimentary of ownership and the organization and what a great place it would have been. But it’s not right—right now.”

Schefter’s conversation with Harbaugh gives off a vibe that it was more of a mutual decision between both sides not to pursue a working relationship together.

Heading into the meeting, there were swirling reports that Harbaugh was ready to except an offer if one was extended to him. Perhaps the college coach wanted to dip his toe in the water and see what a return to the NFL would look like with the Vikings.

But it’s hard to think that a marquee coach of his stature would hop on a plane ride to meet with a team he had low intentions of signing with. The mere fact of the visit alone was enough to create a bit of controversy for a Michigan team he helped get to the College Football Playoffs for the first time last season.

And to think, all of that drama just to go right back to the same team he considered leaving.

It’s one of those interesting moments that we’ll one day revisit, particularly when O’Connell gets deeper into his coaching career.

List