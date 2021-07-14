Adam Schefter on Deshaun Watson: Eagles are in best position to trade for Texans’ star QB

The Eagles have yet to formally jump on the Jalen Hurts as our starter train, and that could be due to Howie Roseman absolutely coveting Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

ESPN NFL insider, Adam Schefter again stoked those fires on Wednesday, telling Jon Kincade of 97.5 The Fanatic, that Philadelphia is best equipped to trade for Watson once his legal situation plays out.

“The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any other team out there,” Schefter said. “And if you put Deshaun Watson on the Philadelphia Eagles they become a Super Bowl contender right away.”

A top-five quarterback in the NFL, Watson is facing 22 civil suits stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct.

It has long been assumed that the Eagles are holding tight to those multiple first-round picks in order to land Watson once he reaches a settlement or conclusion to the matter.

“I’m operating under the assumption this will be settled. And when he is deemed able to play, the Philadelphia Eagles will be waiting.”

Even with a talent like Watson available, would Jeffrey Lurie make such a move in this climate, after previously giving Michael Vick and others second chances?

