Adam Schefter: Commanders were never selecting Drake Maye

The drama is finally over as the Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in last week’s 2024 NFL draft.

While there was never any drama surrounding who the Chicago Bears would choose No. 1 overall, the Commanders did an excellent job of keeping things close to the vest. At one point it was thought to be North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, then the odds would shift back to Daniels.

Then there were rumors that it could be Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Maye was never going to Washington.

“You had me on from Ann Arbor two Fridays ago, and the odds on Drake Maye got up, and the truth is the Commanders, the two quarterbacks they had in consideration at 2 were Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy,” Schefter said on Monday’s edition of the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“So, Drake Maye wasn’t going 2. He just wasn’t going 2. He was going 3.”

Well, there you have it. Washington general manager Adam Peters said on Thursday that the Commanders had been settled on Daniels for a while. So, the interest in Maye was a good cover. It was always mostly about Daniels.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire