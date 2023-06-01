Adam Schefter breaks down Patriots’ chances of landing DeAndre Hopkins

The New England Patriots are one of four teams with the best shot at landing five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

But the Patriots might not be Hopkins’ top choice among the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s the history with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who shipped Hopkins off in the trade that landed him with the Arizona Cardinals in the first place. The Patriots also might not be the best option on the table when it comes to maximizing Hopkins’ production and Super Bowl chances.

“New England could be interesting. New England has a need there,” said Schefter, when speaking on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “But what I keep coming back to is that, in Houston, the man that traded DeAndre Hopkins was the then-Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. And who’s the Patriots offensive coordinator now? Bill O’Brien. I don’t think those two individuals, Bill O’Brien and DeAndre Hopkins, particularly cared for one another.

“So now it’s okay? That they’re just going to go back and get back together and be alright working together? I don’t know about that. …I don’t know that New England is going to be atop his list. Now, it may be the one that makes the most financial sense, and if it is, then of course everybody can make it work. But I just don’t think we start out thinking that New England is going to be a top option, though in the end it could end up being the place that he lands.”

It’s hard to top the appeal of catching passes from Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes or Buffalo’s Josh Allen. Selling the idea of playing in New England would have been much easier if Tom Brady was still the quarterback under center.

Of course, Mac Jones can work towards changing that narrative by having a great 2023 season. If he can get back to the same player we saw in his rookie year, it would make New England a more attractive destination for elite receivers.

The one thing working in the Patriots’ favor as far as Hopkins is concerned are the financial questions that come with him hammering out a deal with the Chiefs or Bills. SI.com’s Albert Breer recently projected Hopkins’ future contract to be somewhere in the neighborhood of half of what he was set to make on his Cardinals contract in 2023.

The Patriots could accommodate that price tag with ease if there’s no leftover feelings of resentment for Hopkins towards O’Brien. Perhaps the glowing respect he has for coach Bill Belichick will make it easier to leave all of that Houston stuff in the rearview.

