Adam Schefter believes Trey Lance narrowed gap between Mac Jones

Schefter believes Lance narrowed gap between Jones for 49ers

Will it be Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance when the 49ers are on the board with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

ESPN's Adam Schefter had some fascinating comments Wednesday morning on "Get Up" regarding the 49ers' decision making right now.

"When the San Francisco 49ers traded up to No. 3, the initial plan was they were comfortable taking Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at No. 3, but would have the chance over the next four or five weeks to have a deep dive into Justin Fields and Trey Lance," Schefter said. "And that's exactly what this team has done. And as much as the 49ers love Mac Jones, and they do, I believe that the gap between Mac Jones and the other quarterbacks like Trey Lance, has been narrowed considerably to the point where over the weekend the organization was really going back and forth on all these quarterbacks and try to decide what to do."

"As much as the 49ers love Mac Jones, and they do, I believe that the gap between Mac Jones and the other QBs like Trey Lance has been narrowed considerably ... I can tell you over the weekend they did not know who they were going to take."



Lance and Jones are about as different as they come. One led a stacked Alabama team to a national championship this past season. One played a single game in 2020 after leading North Dakota State to a national championship at the FCS. One is a pure pocket passer. One rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

But it sure sounds like Kyle Shanahan always has had his eyes on Jones.

"I know there are people who say 'Well you don't trade up to No. 3 and give up what the 49ers did without knowing who you will take.' I can tell you over the weekend, they did not know who they were gonna take," Schefter said. "But I can also tell you the initial plan was they were good taking Mac Jones, and that was why they traded up to No. 3.

"Because they were always comfortable going to that quarterback."

And then there's Lance.

"But Trey Lance has been so impressive," Schefter said. "He is considered the smartest quarterback in this draft. And maybe a lot more ready to play sooner than people think. I think that's one of the reasons the 49ers are struggling with that decision."

Schefter says the 49ers now are locked in on a particular QB at No. 3. Which QB, however, still is a mystery.

"I believe as of this morning, they have made that decision," Schefter said. "I believe they've come to a consensus here in the last 48 hours, the last 24 or so hours to reach a decision.

"We don't know what that decision is, and we very well will not know what that decision is leading up to the draft. ... Mac Jones was the favorite, Trey Lance narrowed the gap considerably and we'll see ultimately what they settle on."

