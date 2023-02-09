Adam Schefter believes Bears will get ‘unbelievable offers’ for No. 1 pick

Even though all eyes have been on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this week ahead of Super Bowl LVII, the 2023 NFL Draft is still the topic of conversation among fans of the Chicago Bears. The Bears hold the top overall selection in this year’s draft after finishing the 2022 season with the worst record in the league at 3-14 and fans have been dreaming about the possibilities of what that pick might bring in a trade with a quarterback-needy team. If one NFL insider is correct, the haul could be huge.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter joined ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy on Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he believes the massive trade offers for the pick are going to come soon enough. “I can just tell you right now, that the Bears are going to have the opportunity to listen to some unbelievable offers for the No. 1 pick,” Schefter said. “And they’re gonna have the chance to parlay that one pick – that came as a benefit from the Houston Texans, playing a game that they never should have won – into a bevy of future picks that can set up that franchise for years to come.”

Schefter did say he had not spoken to anyone specifically about offers yet, but did say Bears fans should dream big when it comes a trade. “That pick is going to be worth a small fortune and the Bears are holding a lottery ticket if they want to cash it in.”

General manager Ryan Poles stated he’s open to everything when it comes to the pick, including trading down. But chances are a deal won’t happen anytime soon.

Historically, teams don’t make any major draft trades until March at the earliest and with the NFL Combine and pro days still weeks away, any sort of deal likely won’t materialize for quite a while. Still, Schefter is bullish on teams making the Bears an offer they cannot refuse and that’s exciting for fans who are pining for more draft picks that can help turn this team around sooner rather than later.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire