Adam Schefter: Bears 'would make sense' for Orlando Brown Jr.

Schefter: Bears 'would make sense' for Orlando Brown Jr.

While the Chicago Bears' started to address their offensive line needs by signing former Titans guard Nate Davis this offseason, they still need more troops to add to the cohort.

One name floating around the possibilities for the Bears to sign is Orlando Brown Jr., the perennially successful starting right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, who is a free agent in the open market. Adam Schefter made clear on ESPN's NFL Live the Bears "would make sense" for Brown to land.

"The Chiefs moved on with Jawaan Taylor. And now Orlando Brown's looking to find a new home," Schefter said. "The Bears went for Mike McGlinchey (but) didn't get him. He went to Denver. Chicago would seem to make a lot of sense. But he wants a lot of money and some teams are thinking in other areas."

The Bears desperately need to improve the trenches on both sides of the ball before the start of the 2023 season.

They addressed other areas efficiently, such as bringing in D.J. Moore to the wide receiver corps along with T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds to bolster the linebacker room. Now, however, their focus clearly remains on improving the trenches.

They started that project, as aforementioned, by signing Nate Davis, a standout right guard formerly with the Tennessee Titans. But, as it stands, the Bears still need to bring in units to support their offensive line.

Last season, they relied on Braxton Jones, the rookie fifth-round pick, to hold the post at left tackle. He held his own but didn't play well enough to deserve an everyday spot at the most coveted offensive line position. On the other side, Larry Borom got the call.

Brown, the 4x Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs would make for a solidified fit on one of the ends. But, according to Schefter, therein lies the holdup with his current free agent market.

"The league views him as a right tackle. He wants to be viewed as a left tackle. So I think that also enters into it," Schefter said.

Will the Bears pull the trigger on a venerable and bona fide tackle to help retool their offensive line?

