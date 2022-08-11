Adam Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith

Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request.

The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.

The general consensus is the Bears should pay their star linebacker the likely $20 million per year he's asking for. That contract would make him the highest paid linebacker over Colts' Shaquille Leonard, who inked a five-year deal worth $98.5 million last summer.

But, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter thinks the Bears' front office should establish a precedent regarding their contract offerings.

"The rookie GM, in his first big showdown with a player, allows a player who's under contract -- who they're offering to make one of the highest paid players in his position -- the freedom to go sit out and then 'Oh, we'll go trade you because you didn't get what you want.' That doesn't set a good precedent." Schefter said on ESPN 1000's Waddle & Silvy.

Schefter argues trading Smith would be a bad look for the front office.

Giving Smith what he wants establishes a weak principle within the Bears' front office for future contracts. They've reportedly included "record breaking" parts in their contracts and Schefter reported they've made competitive offers.

There's plenty of obstacles that stand in the way of trading the All-Pro linebacker.

Smith is relying on the market to give him what he wants. That's a tall task for an off-ball linebacker seeking north of $20 million per year. Hardly any teams have the cap space or need for an inside linebacker. Plus, any team that wants Smith would have to give up assets to trade for him.

The Bears asking price for Smith likely wouldn't be cheap either. Can the Bears acquire a first round pick for Smith?

"I don't know and I don't think so," Schefter said.

From some perspective, it doesn't seem Smith has a lot of leverage behind his desires. Despite his unequivocal abilities on the field, his asking price is steep and there's hardly a need for him when you place his value against his contract number.

Smith did not participate in Thursday's practice with the team. Due to his removal from the PUP list (physically unable to perform) on Wednesday, the team can fine him for not practicing.

General manager Ryan Poles reiterated his intentions to sign Smith after news broke about his trade request. Until then, it doesn't seem the linebacker will join practice until the issue is resolved.

But for Smith, that might cause more problems for him than he thinks.

"What team is gonna be willing to pay him today north of $20 million? Is there a team out there?" Schefter said.

