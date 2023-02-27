Adam Schefter: Bears could trade the No. 1 pick at NFL Scouting Combine

The Chicago Bears are in a unique position this offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles essentially controls the offseason with nearly $100 million in salary cap space and the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

And with the pre-draft process kicking into gear with the NFL Scouting Combine this week, things are starting to get interesting.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have been approached by multiple teams about trading the No. 1 pick, and they’re “leaning toward” moving back from first overall.

Schefter expanded on his report during an appearance on ESPN 1000’s Kap and J. Hood, where he said the Bears would be willing to make the trade for the No. 1 pick as early as this week at the NFL combine — if the price is right.

Schefter also discussed the possibility of the Bears trading down multiple times and a potential “feeding frenzy” where Poles would rake in a number of picks to help retool this roster.

Amazing stuff from @AdamSchefter on @thekapman & @tweetjhood. -Said the #Bears would be willing to deal #1 pick this week if the price is right.

-Discussed possibility of trading down multiple times & called it “a feeding frenzy”

-Said nobody controls #NFL offseason like Poles. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) February 27, 2023

There are a good number of teams who could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, which means there should be no shortage of potential trade partners for Poles. That includes the Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) and Carolina Panthers (No. 9), which could make for some interesting trade scenarios.

It certainly helps that there’s an intriguing class of quarterbacks, including Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

But would any team be willing to make the trade before the draft process really gets underway, with the NFL combine and pro days?

Probably not. But I guess we’ll find out.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire