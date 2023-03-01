Adam Schefter: Bears could have 'feeding frenzy' for No. 1 pick

Schefter: Bears could have 'feeding frenzy' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears, like the rest of the NFL, are present in Indianapolis for the annual NFL combine. And amidst any offseason uncertainty, the Bears have all but confirmed verbatim that they plan on keeping and starting Justin Fields at quarterback next season.

No games. No gimmicks. No smoke screens.

In January, Ryan Poles said he would have to be "blown away" to draft a quarterback. With that, there are reports of the Bears placing their No. 1 pick in the late-April NFL draft up for sale.

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Bears will have a slew of buyers on their hands and a cornucopia of trade offers in their mailbox.

"The Seahawks at five, the Raiders it's seven. the Falcons at eight, the Panthers at nine," Schefter said on ESPN 1000's Kap & J. Hood. "That's 1,2,3,4,5,6 . . . That's six teams in the top ten that you can make an argument that could use help at the quarterback position. Six teams!

"So the Bears have the No. 1 pick and really don't have a need at quarterback. The Texans, Colts, Seahawks, Raiders, Panthers all have quarterback questions over the long term. You could have potentially a feeding frenzy for that No. 1 overall pick."

Indeed, this year's NFL draft includes a plethora of teams hungry for a franchise signal caller.

On the flip side, the supply of them is seemingly lower than other drafts in history. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are the names you'll hear over the coming weeks.

Depending on how teams perceive their abilities, the value of the Bears' No. 1 pick could skyrocket. If teams hit the panic button, the Bears could come out of the draft handsomely.

Either way, Schefter believes the Bears' possibilities for the draft are endless.

"I think it's certainly possible that you could go from 1 to 2 with one deal and 2 to 4 in another deal," Schefter said. "And the options are multiple. I don't think that they're confined or limited by the way the draft board falls to just one trade. It's possible that they can make multiple trades. It's possible they can make one trade."

As Schefter said on the show, the Bears don't have pressing matters to deal with at the quarterback position. They've confirmed their intention to roll with Fields twice now. It's time to build out the rest of the supporting cast.

And with the No. 1 pick in hand, with several suitors interested in the pick, the Bears can clean up come draft day. Or, even before. Schefter alluded to the idea that teams create deals at the combine, well before draft day.

All that matters is this – the Bears found themselves in the most auspicious position of the NFL offseason. How will they handle the possibilities come Apr. 28?

"It creates an incredible situation for that organization and a chance to recoup a lot of these picks and to really stock up for the future. And that's what this is about right now," Schefter said.

