Is Adam Schefter backing off his ‘guess’ about Jayden Daniels to Commanders?

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter says something regarding the NFL, you can usually take it to the bank. Schefter breaks more news than any sports reporter, and he is often never wrong.

Recently, Schefter said on his podcast that he believed the Washington Commanders, with their No. 2 overall selection, were leaning toward LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. In an appearance on the “Trap or Dive” podcast, Schefter said Washington fans could go ahead and order their Daniels jerseys.

“I think you can go ahead and get those Jayden Daniels jerseys,” Schefter said.

Remember, it was Schefter who warned everyone in January that Ben Johnson wasn’t the top choice to be Washington’s head coach. He was alone in that — and he was correct.

On Thursday, Schefter was a guest on the “Money Down” podcast, where he was again asked about Daniels to Washington. He chose his words a bit more carefully.

“I think it’s tracking for Jayden Daniels to be 2, but Washington’s got all the quarterbacks in this week; let’s see what they decide,” Schefter said. “There’s still 10 days, people change their minds, there’s a lot that happens. Again, I’m guessing, I want to be clear. I’m guessing that Jayden would be the 2nd pick today. I don’t know that. That’s my guess.”

Let’s be clear that in his previous mentions of Daniels to Washington, he never reported that was the move. It was always his hunch from talking to people around the NFL. He admitted he hadn’t talked to the Commanders.

While Schefter still stuck by his “guess,” it seemed a lot less confident than it did a week ago.

What does this tell us? Neither he nor anyone else really knows what Washington general manager Adam Peters is going to do next Thursday.

.@AdamSchefter expects Drake Maye to go 3rd, but not necessarily to the #Patriots. "My guess would be that Drake Maye goes 3rd. And the question is, is it New England? Is there a team that thrades up to get that spot to go get Drake? We're going to see."pic.twitter.com/Fi5UqrqNtH — The Sports Fellow (@SportsFellow_) April 18, 2024

