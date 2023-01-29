Adam Schefter: Aaron Rodgers trade remains option for Packers

Schefter: Packers want to 'move on' from Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Here we go again. After the 2022 offseason was filled with rumors, reports and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, 2023 is off to the same start. According to a new report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are once again thinking about trading their future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“A scenario that once seemed unthinkable, a Rodgers trade could be driven by financial reasons, the state of the Packers franchise and ultimately the feelings of both the team and the star quarterback,” wrote Schefter. “League sources are convinced the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre. Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers' feelings on the situation.”

Rodgers is coming off one of his worst seasons in recent memory. He didn’t reach 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2017, when he only played in seven games. His 12 interceptions were the most since he threw 13 in 2008, and his 26:12 TD:INT ratio was the worst rate of his career.

Part of that regression can be explained by Rodgers losing Davante Adams as a key target last offseason. Part of that may be explained by the simple fact that Rodgers turned 39 in December.

Just like last season, there are sure to be plenty of teams interested in Rodgers’ services. The Zach Wilson experience did not work out in New York, but the Jets otherwise appear to have a playoff-caliber roster. The Jets hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their new OC, so speculation has already started swirling that Rodgers could join him. Or would the Raiders want to reunite Rodgers with Adams in Las Vegas? Practically any team with a QB vacancy can be expected to at least take a look at Rodgers.

And just like last season, the Rodgers drama could drag well into the summer. According to Schefter, an option bonus in Rodgers' contract is structured so that it may be exercised any time between March 15 (the first day of the new league year) and the day before the Packers regular season opener in September.

That gives the Packers plenty of time to find a trade partner, and gives Rodgers plenty of time to meditate in the wilderness, drink those “special” teas, or do whatever he needs to do to determine his next step.

