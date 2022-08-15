Adam Sandler congratulates ‘Happy Gilmore’ caddie doppelganger Will Zalatoris after first PGA Tour win

Will Zalatoris is always available to caddie for Mr. Gilmore – except when he’s winning on the PGA Tour, then looping for iconic movie characters takes a backseat.

More than a year ago, Adam Sandler (aka Happy Gilmore) got wind of a Masters contender who happened to look like his caddie from the titular movie. Not one to miss the chance at comedy gold, Sandler tweeted a picture of Zalatoris’ wild blonde mane with a side-by-side of said caddie, saying, “Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud.”

If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore. https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh — Will Zalatoris (@WillZalatoris) April 12, 2021

Fast forward to present day and four runners-up later, Happy’s caddie doppelganger finally brought it home, besting the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to become a first-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Of course, Mr. Gilmore was watching.

“Congrats Will!” Sandler tweeted. “I’m happy for you! Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all!”

Congrats Will! I’m happy for you! Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all! pic.twitter.com/mlfRY2oYmr — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 15, 2022

Safe to say, the student has become the master.