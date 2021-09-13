Adam Rank's Top 5 waiver wire targets entering Week 2
NFL Network's Adam Rank lists his Top 5 waiver wire targets entering Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Cowboys' Randy Gregory tests positive for COVID-19, goes on reserve/COVID list. Dallas would feel his absence if he can't face the Chargers.
New starting quarterbacks put up solid numbers in Week 1, while expected RB workhorses Saquon Barkley and Raheem Mostert fail to deliver.
Earlier today, we raised the question of whether the Aaron Rodgers drama was a factor in the egg that Packers laid in Jacksonville on Sunday. Coincidentally, Packers coach Matt LaFleur met with the media after our story was posted. And one of the reporters used our item as cover for raising the question with LaFleur. [more]
Will Cam Newton sign with the Washington Football Team after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury? Newton's former coach, Ron Rivera, put an end to that speculation Monday.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Jones did not have a strong debut for the Titans.
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise. Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected. “I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of [more]
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
It took Matthew Stafford one game with the Rams to set new career-highs in two categories.
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
Devon Mostert says fans told her Raheem should "kill himself" because of his knee injury.
Week 1 produced a throwback performance from veteran Mark Ingram, while two rookie backs proved they're worth a closer look in fantasy leagues.
James White reveals his message for Patriots running back Damien Harris after his costly fumble in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.
With Jason Verrett out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the 49ers are bringing in a veteran at the position. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is signing Dre Kirkpatrick. Krikpatrick spent the 2020 season with Arizona after eight years with Cincinnati. He started 11 games for the club while appearing [more]
Jags' debacle against Texans should show coach Urban Meyer he can’t operate as he did in college. Nothing he's done so far has shown he realizes that.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
Here's what stood out to NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah about Mac Jones' NFL debut for the Patriots on Sunday.