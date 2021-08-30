Adam Rank's 2021 QB tiers 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Adam Rank shares his fantasy quarterback tiers for the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Saints coach Sean Payton said it was "unrealistic" to think the team would return home from Dallas anytime soon after Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana.
The Dolphins have released veteran center Matt Skura, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The team listed Skura as the backup to Michael Deiter, so Greg Mancz and Cameron Tom now are the backup center options. Skura has started 51 career games. Skura had been Baltimore’s starting center since 2018, but was benched late in [more]
Last year, Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr played only two games because of a torn pectoral. This year, Barr has missed the entire preseason with a knee injury. But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic that Barr can play in Week One. Barr hasn’t practiced since August 6, but Zimmer said today that he’s trending [more]
"I was expecting to feel a lot of backlash and embarrassment, but it's the complete opposite," Biles said. "That's the first time I felt human."
How long will Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. be out? It depends.
The Giants added some veteran depth in a trade with the Bengals for Billy Price. And they may not be done yet.
The Philadelphia 76ers receive a B+ grade for their offseason thus far.
The Jets got started down the path to a 53-man roster on Monday. The NFL’s daily transaction wire included word of four cuts. The Jets waived wide receiver Lawrence Cager, defensive back Lamar Jackson, linebacker Aaron Adeoye, and center Corey Levin. Cager opened last season on the Jets’ practice squad, but was elevated to appear [more]
When former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson went undrafted in April, several teams were interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent, and he cashed in by signing with the Browns and getting a $30,000 signing bonus plus $162,000 of his base salary guaranteed. But that didn’t guarantee him a roster spot. And [more]
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, now a high-school coach in Nashville, is attempting damage control after a physical altercation with a player.
The Cowboys owner confirms which "bubble player" will make the team, silver linings from an 0-4 preseason, and Dez Bryant going to a rival? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Is newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew an eventual replacement for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, or neither?
Tracking the cuts made by the Green Bay Packers to get the roster to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline.
Whether it “put a little chip” on his shoulder or not, Patrick Cantlay wasn’t going to feed the fire after his BMW Championship victory.
From receiver Gunner Olszewski to kicker Quinn Nordin.
This isn't the first time Le'Veon Bell has been linked to AFC North rivals.
It was all the talk in Pittsburgh on Monday, with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin the only one not talking about the fight that broke out during practice. Tomlin feigned ignorance when asked about the brouhaha between receiver Chase Claypool and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports multiple players confirmed the [more]
Dolphins surprise with decision to cut LB Benardrick McKinney
Let's see how all three phases performed during the Falcons' preseason finale against the Browns.
Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Daugherty of NBC Sports Edge to discuss the fallout from JK Dobbins' knee injury and more on the latest podcast.